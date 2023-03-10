Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

