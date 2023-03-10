Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of AnaptysBio worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 43.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

