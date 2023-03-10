Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1,552.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

