Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84,551 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE CNO opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

