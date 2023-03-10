Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion Price Performance

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $5,267,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.