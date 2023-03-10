Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
