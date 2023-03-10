Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.2 %

BioNTech Profile

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.