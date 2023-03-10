Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

