Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.0 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

DOX opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

