Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -70.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.