Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

HE opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

