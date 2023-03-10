Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after acquiring an additional 109,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.