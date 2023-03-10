Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Dutch Bros worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.50 and a beta of 2.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

