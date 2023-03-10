Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.