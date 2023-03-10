Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $323,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Stock Down 5.7 %

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.