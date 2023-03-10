Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Herc worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 36.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $16,074,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 175.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Herc by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $9,755,498.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,446,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $9,755,498.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,446,405.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,232 shares of company stock valued at $84,506,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

