Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Associated Banc worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 95.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Associated Banc Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of ASB opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.
Associated Banc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company's stock.
Associated Banc Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
