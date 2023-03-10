Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

