Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 73,101 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1,565.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

