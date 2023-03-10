Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of iQIYI worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ opened at $7.19 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 0.52.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

