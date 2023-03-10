Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

