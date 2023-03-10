Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 22,979 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Dutch Bros worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,332,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth approximately $5,697,000.

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of BROS opened at $32.05 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -320.50 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

