Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 15,123 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.