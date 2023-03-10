Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 10,991 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Veradigm worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veradigm by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

Veradigm stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veradigm

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Veradigm Profile

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.