Keith W. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $118.99 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.