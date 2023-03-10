Keith W. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $118.99 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on RXDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.