KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.12.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
KE Price Performance
Shares of KE stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.
Institutional Trading of KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
