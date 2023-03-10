KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KE stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

