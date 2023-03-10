JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.44. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

