IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $794.56

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.56 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 815.50 ($9.81). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 808.50 ($9.72), with a volume of 681,640 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IGG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.55) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.23) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 898.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 797.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.56.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

About IG Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 13.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.