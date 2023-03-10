Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after buying an additional 86,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

HII opened at $210.01 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

