Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.