Etienne Montagut Sells 14,179 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.8 %

LNTH stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 215.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

