EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.94

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.94 and traded as high as $50.28. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 11,861 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

