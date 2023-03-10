EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.94

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.94 and traded as high as $50.28. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 11,861 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.