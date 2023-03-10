DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.