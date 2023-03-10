CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,376.41

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,376.41 ($40.60) and traded as high as GBX 4,349 ($52.30). CRH shares last traded at GBX 4,317.50 ($51.92), with a volume of 347,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from GBX 4,435 ($53.33) to GBX 4,545 ($54.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,809.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,376.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,074.53%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

