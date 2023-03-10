CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

