China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $5.25. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 702,890 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 26.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.