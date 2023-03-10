China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $5.25. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 702,890 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 26.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJJD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

