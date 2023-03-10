China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as high as C$4.42. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 2,448 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

