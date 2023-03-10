Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $949,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 287,281 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

