Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

CDTX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.