Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.
CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
CDTX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
