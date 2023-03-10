Brokers Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

NYSE:DKS opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

