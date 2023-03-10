Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1,552.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $135.96.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

