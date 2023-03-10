Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

