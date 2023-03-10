ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $677.33

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 677.33 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 930.50 ($11.19). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 909 ($10.93), with a volume of 468,899 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.63) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 625 ($7.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.82 ($11.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 789.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 677.33. The stock has a market cap of £909.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,932.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

