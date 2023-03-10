Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 7,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 7,000 ($84.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($53.63) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,691.88 ($68.44).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,736 ($68.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,356.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,831.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a one year high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

