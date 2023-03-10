Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.60

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.60 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 84.90 ($1.02). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 8,981 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

