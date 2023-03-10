AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 127,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.