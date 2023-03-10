Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insider Activity

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

