Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

ACCYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($32.45) to €31.90 ($33.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

ACCYY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

