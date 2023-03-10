44,439 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xometry by 5,690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.