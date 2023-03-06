Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $328.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

